Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF programme

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The minister held a meeting with IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, Nathan Porter, on the sidelines of International Conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' at Geneva, a Finance Ministry tweet said.

The minister discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of climate change, the ministry added.

Ishaq Dar also held a meeting with World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser and appreciated the Bank for providing financial and technical support to cope with the challenge posed by the floods in Pakistan.

He also met Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Muhammad Al- Jasser and appreciated the IsDB for providing support to Pakistan in its post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, United States Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Ms Isobel Coleman called on the finance minister and discussed modalities of international support for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit people and areas, the ministry tweeted.