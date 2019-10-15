Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industry organizes achievement award

Govermnor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the country has got the way of economic progress and prosperity . Now it will overcome the financial dificulties soon

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Govermnor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the country has got the way of economic progress and prosperity . Now it will overcome the financial dificulties soon.He was speaking at the ceremony of 7th FPCCI Achievement Award that was held at Governor Househere.He appreciated the role of business community under aegis of FPCCI.

He said that by the grace of Allah Pakistan will soon come out from FATF. The future of Pakistan rest in promotion of exports and the positive signals are coming as the trade deficit and budget deficit indicates a declining trend he added.He assured the business community that he would extend all possible cooperation and support for resolving their issues with the Federal government.

Earlier, in his welcome address President FPCCI, Daroo Khan Achakzai highlighted the salient features of the FPCCI Achievement Award and role of FPCCI for the promotion of trade, investment and industry in Pakistan.

He also emphasized on new product development, innovation, invention andenhancement of competitiveness.There were 11 participants who were conferred FPCCI Achievement Awards in different fields including health, export marketing, pharmaceutical, corporate social responsiblity ,social welfare and construction.