Finance Ministry Issues Clarification On News Publish In Media

Finance Ministry issues clarification on news publish in media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Saturday issued clarification on a news item published in the section of press titled "Rs40b irregularities detected in PM's Covid package".

In response to news item published in the section of press titled "Rs40b irregularities detected in PM's Covid package", it is clarified that the Covid related expenditure report was part of the overall audit report prepared by Auditor General office for FY2020, which has already been laid in Parliament, said a press release issued.

As such the report is already in public knowledge.

The IMF had provided $1.4 billion last year as a rapid financing instrument.

The Auditor General conducted a special audit of the Covid related expenditure.

Audit of emergency procurements for Covid and its publication was thus a structural benchmark established under IMF review completed in March 2021.

The exact language of the structural benchmark was: "Auditor General of Pakistan will conduct an ex-post audit of the procurement of urgently needed medical supplies related to covid-19. Audit results will be published on the website of the Ministry of Finance." The said structural benchmark was to be met by April 2021.

The Paras included in the Covid related expenditures report have already been discussed in the Departmental Accounts Committees meetings by the relevant divisions / organisations with the officials of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The response of the divisions / organisations for each observation/ para is part of the report.

The report was discussed in detail by officials of the Auditor General of Pakistan with the IMF in June 2021 as well as during the recently concluded 6th review.

The IMF was fully satisfied that there was no case of fraud and embezzlement.

Majority of the Paras and observations included in the report relate to procedural shortcomings due to emergency procurements.

The IMF was further informed that divisions / organisations have noted those shortcomings and have taken remedial measures.

The report, which has already been laid before the Parliament and is thus public knowledge, has been placed on the website as it is a prior action under the recently completed 6th review under IMF's EFF.

Further, the government strongly believes in and is committed to transparency and accountability.

