Fire Erupts After Explosion at Pemex Oil Platform in Gulf of Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) An explosion has caused a fire at an oil platform of the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Gulf of Mexico, local media report.

The blast occurred at the Ku-Alpha platform, which is part of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field off the coast of Tabasco and Campeche, on Sunday, Codigo Veracruz said.

Pemex has not officially confirmed the explosion.

Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world's largest offshore oil complexes.