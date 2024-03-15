Fly Jinnah Announces Increased Frequency Between Lahore And Sharjah
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Pakistan's private airline Fly Jinnah leading low-cost carrier, on Friday announced the expansion of its services between Lahore and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates
The airline Fly Jinnah will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights between both cities from daily to double daily flights starting April 8, 2024.
This increase in service between both cities comes in less than a month since the carrier announced the launch of the new route. By doubling the number of flights between Lahore and Sharjah, Fly Jinnah provides seamless connectivity to its customer base looking for value and convenience.
