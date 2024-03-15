Fly Jinnah to increase flights between Lahore - Sharjah from April 8

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, announced today the expansion of its services between Lahore and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Fly Jinnah will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights between both cities from daily to double daily flights starting April 8, 2024.

This increase in service between both cities comes in less than a month since the carrier announced the launch of the new route. By doubling the number of flights between Lahore and Sharjah, Fly Jinnah provides seamless connectivity to its customer base looking for value and convenience.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said this increase in frequency comes in response to the existing demand in the market for our value-driven product and reflects our commitment to always providing our customers with exceptional travel experiences. The additional flights between Lahore and Sharjah offers further convenience to our customers while strengthening trade and tourism ties between both cities”.