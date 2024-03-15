Open Menu

Fly Jinnah To Increase Flights Between Lahore - Sharjah From April 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Fly Jinnah to increase flights between Lahore - Sharjah from April 8

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, announced today the expansion of its services between Lahore and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Fly Jinnah will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights between both cities from daily to double daily flights starting April 8, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost carrier, announced today the expansion of its services between Lahore and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Fly Jinnah will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights between both cities from daily to double daily flights starting April 8, 2024.

This increase in service between both cities comes in less than a month since the carrier announced the launch of the new route. By doubling the number of flights between Lahore and Sharjah, Fly Jinnah provides seamless connectivity to its customer base looking for value and convenience.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said this increase in frequency comes in response to the existing demand in the market for our value-driven product and reflects our commitment to always providing our customers with exceptional travel experiences. The additional flights between Lahore and Sharjah offers further convenience to our customers while strengthening trade and tourism ties between both cities”.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sharjah United Arab Emirates April Market From

Recent Stories

Traffic police launches anti encroachment drive

Traffic police launches anti encroachment drive

1 minute ago
 Grand Mosque bustles with worshippers for first Fr ..

Grand Mosque bustles with worshippers for first Friday prayer of Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 Wildlife Dera rescued Rhesus monkeys from Shrine

Wildlife Dera rescued Rhesus monkeys from Shrine

2 minutes ago
 Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between L ..

Fly Jinnah announces increased frequency between Lahore and Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 US stocks drop on inflation concerns, European equ ..

US stocks drop on inflation concerns, European equities rise

3 minutes ago
 PTI holds protest outside IMF, WB offices

PTI holds protest outside IMF, WB offices

1 hour ago
Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide

Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide

1 hour ago
 EU states back watered-down law on supply chain st ..

EU states back watered-down law on supply chain standards

1 hour ago
 Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-fi ..

Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw

1 hour ago
 Rain affected families get financial assistance

Rain affected families get financial assistance

1 hour ago
 Punjab’s culture rooted in history: Muhammad Sha ..

Punjab’s culture rooted in history: Muhammad Shakoor

1 hour ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari reaches hometown Nawabs ..

President Asif Ali Zardari reaches hometown Nawabshah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business