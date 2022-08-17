Food commodities valuing $358.079 mln exported in July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Food group exports from the country during first month (July) of current fiscal year grew by 6.57 percent and imports increased by 17.87 percent as compared the corresponding month of last year.

Different food commodities including rice, wheat, sugar, fruits, vegetables, oil seeds and nuts, besides meat, fish spices and pulses valuing $358.097 million were exported in July, 2022, which were recorded at $335.996 million of same month last year.

According to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during first month, the exports of rice decreased by 0.86 percent, fruits 29.0 percent, wheat 10.61 percent, oil seeds and nets 74.12 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the exports of fish and fish products grew by 30.02 percent, vegetables161.19 percent pulses 415.01 percent and the exports of meat and meat production increased by 7.88 percent respectively.

During the month of July, the country earned $138.582 million by exporting about 217,481 metric tons of rice as against the exports of 231,309 metric tons valuing $139.780 million of same month last year.

In last month, about 8,058 metric tons of fish and fish products worth $18.506 million exported as compared the exports of 6,802 metric tons valuing $14.233 million of same month last year.

During the period under review about 37,895 metric tons of fruits, valuing $34.

092 million and 99,542 metric tons of vegetables worth $44.026 million also exported as against the exports of $48.672 million $16.856 million of same month of last year.

On the other hand food group imports into the country swelled by 17.87 percent as the country spent $763.135 million on the import of different food commodities including wheat, sugar, edible oil, tea and pulses, which stood at $647.438 million in same month of last fiscal.

During first month of current financial year wheat imports witnessed 100 percent growth as about 211,597 metric tons of wheat costing $107.142 million imported and dry fruits valuing 1.882 million.

Besides, the country also consumed about 18,133 metric tons of tea valuing $45.321 million in first month, besides consuming 11,099 metric tons of spices valuing $12.286 million.

About 11,000 metric tons of soyabean costing $15.809 million and 188,562 metric tons of palm oil valuing $299.361 million also imported to fulfill the local requirements, which was recorded at $12.095 million and 254.017 million respectively.

However, in first month of current financial year, the imports of sugar decreased by 97.56 percent as it came down to $0.447 million from $18.19 million and pulses by 40.79 percent and reached to 53.049 million as against 89.499 million of same month of last year.