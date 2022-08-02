UrduPoint.com

Food Items' Prices Up By 30% In Twin's Cities

Published August 02, 2022

Food items' prices up by 30% in twin's cities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The prices of food items in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have increased by 30% in the last two weeks.

According to APP's market survey here on Tuesday, an increase of 25 to 30 percent was observed in the prices of food items, including vegetables and fruits and other food items.

According to the survey, an increase of 25 to 30 percent was witnessed in the prices of vegetables, including okra, capsicum, tamarind, cabbage and tomato.

Apart from this, the prices of peaches, apples, mangoes and bananas had also increased.

Furthermore, the price of rice in the local market had also increased by Rs. 80 per kg in the last two months.

On this occasion, when APP talked to the local business leaders of the chambers, they explained the main reason for the current inflation to be the intra-regional demand and supply and the current rain situation.

On this occasion, business leaders and retailers said that due to the current rain and flood situation in the country, demand and supply remained disrupted, which also affected the market of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Speaking to APP on this occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Shakeel Muneer said that there were many factors in the current wave of inflation, including demand and supply issues.

He said that the production and supply side had been affected by the current rainfall situation, which had an impact on the local market.

He said that the common man was already affected by the inflation situation, which was also affecting the businessMeanwhile, former Vice President ICCI and rice trader Ashfaq Chatta said that the price of rice had increased by Rs 80 since last month. Cultivation of rice was done at the local level but due to demand and supply issues it had become expensive.

He said that Pakistan's rice was exported abroad, which was an important reason for not meeting the demand.

