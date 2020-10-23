KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0409% PA 0.7091% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA

For 12 months 0.0849% PA 0.9599% PA

For 2 Years 0.0849% PA 1.4599% PA

For 3 Years 0.0849% PA 1.7099% PA

For 4 years 0.0849% PA 1.9599% PA

For 5 years 0.0849% PA 2.0849% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2019% PA 0.5481% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1818% PA 0.5683% PA

For 12 Months -0.1281% PA 0.7469% PA

For 2 Years -0.1281% PA 1.2469% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1281% PA 1.4969% PA

For 4 years -0.1281% PA 1.7469% PA

For 5 years -0.1281% PA 1.8719% PA

EURO VALUE 23-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2697% PA 1.0197% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2554% PA 0.0054% PA

For 12 Months 0.2094% PA 1.0844% PA

For 2 Years 0.2094% PA 1.5844% PA

For 3 Years 0.2094% PA 1.8344% PA

For 4 years 0.2094% PA 2.0844% PA

For 5 years 0.2094% PA 2.2094% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1500% PA 0.6000% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA

For 12 Months 0.2032% PA 0.6718% PA

For 2 Years 0.2032% PA 1.1718% PA

For 3 Years 0.2032% PA 1.4218% PA

For 4 Years 0.2032% PA 1.6718% PA

For 5 years 0.2032% PA 1.7968% PA