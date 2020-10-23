Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0409% PA 0.7091% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA
For 12 months 0.0849% PA 0.9599% PA
For 2 Years 0.0849% PA 1.4599% PA
For 3 Years 0.0849% PA 1.7099% PA
For 4 years 0.0849% PA 1.9599% PA
For 5 years 0.0849% PA 2.0849% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2019% PA 0.5481% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1818% PA 0.5683% PA
For 12 Months -0.1281% PA 0.7469% PA
For 2 Years -0.1281% PA 1.2469% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1281% PA 1.4969% PA
For 4 years -0.1281% PA 1.7469% PA
For 5 years -0.1281% PA 1.8719% PA
EURO VALUE 23-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2697% PA 1.0197% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2554% PA 0.0054% PA
For 12 Months 0.2094% PA 1.0844% PA
For 2 Years 0.2094% PA 1.5844% PA
For 3 Years 0.2094% PA 1.8344% PA
For 4 years 0.2094% PA 2.0844% PA
For 5 years 0.2094% PA 2.2094% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1500% PA 0.6000% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA
For 12 Months 0.2032% PA 0.6718% PA
For 2 Years 0.2032% PA 1.1718% PA
For 3 Years 0.2032% PA 1.4218% PA
For 4 Years 0.2032% PA 1.6718% PA
For 5 years 0.2032% PA 1.7968% PA