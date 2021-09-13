Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1359% PA 0.6141% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.1034% PA 0.6466% PA
For 12 months -0.0261% PA 0.8489% PA
For 2 Years -0.0261% PA 1.3489% PA
For 3 Years -0.0261% PA 1.5989% PA
For 4 years -0.0261% PA 1.8489% PA
For 5 years -0.0261% PA 1.9739% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1874% PA 0.5626% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA
For 12 Months -0.0071% PA 0.8679% PA
For 2 Years -0.0071% PA 1.3679% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0071% PA 1.6179% PA
For 4 years -0.0071% PA 1.8679% PA
For 5 years -0.0071% PA 1.9929% PA
EURO VALUE 13 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3141% PA 1.0641% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2850% PA 1.0350% PA
For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA
For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA
For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA
For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA
For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1622% PA 0.5878% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1698% PA 0.5802% PA
For 12 Months 0.1867% PA 0.6883% PA
For 2 Years 0.1867% PA 1.1883% PA
For 3 Years 0.1867% PA 1.4383% PA
For 4 Years 0.1867% PA 1.6883% PA
For 5 years 0.1867% PA 1.8133% PA