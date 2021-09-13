KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1359% PA 0.6141% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.1034% PA 0.6466% PA

For 12 months -0.0261% PA 0.8489% PA

For 2 Years -0.0261% PA 1.3489% PA

For 3 Years -0.0261% PA 1.5989% PA

For 4 years -0.0261% PA 1.8489% PA

For 5 years -0.0261% PA 1.9739% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1874% PA 0.5626% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA

For 12 Months -0.0071% PA 0.8679% PA

For 2 Years -0.0071% PA 1.3679% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0071% PA 1.6179% PA

For 4 years -0.0071% PA 1.8679% PA

For 5 years -0.0071% PA 1.9929% PA

EURO VALUE 13 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3141% PA 1.0641% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2850% PA 1.0350% PA

For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA

For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA

For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA

For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA

For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1622% PA 0.5878% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1698% PA 0.5802% PA

For 12 Months 0.1867% PA 0.6883% PA

For 2 Years 0.1867% PA 1.1883% PA

For 3 Years 0.1867% PA 1.4383% PA

For 4 Years 0.1867% PA 1.6883% PA

For 5 years 0.1867% PA 1.8133% PA