Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0010% PA 0.7490% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0535% PA 0.8035% PA
For 12 months 0.1968% PA 1.0718% PA
For 2 Years 0.1968% PA 1.5718% PA
For 3 Years 0.1968% PA 1.8218% PA
For 4 years 0.1968% PA 2.0718% PA
For 5 years 0.1968% PA 2.1968% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1709% PA 0.5791% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0988% PA 0.6513% PA
For 12 Months 0.0473% PA 0.9223% PA
For 2 Years 0.0473% PA 1.
4223% PA
For 3 Years 0.0473% PA 1.6723% PA
For 4 years 0.0473% PA 1.9223% PA
For 5 years 0.0473% PA 2.0473% PA
EURO VALUE 05 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2016% PA 0.9516% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1721% PA 0.9221% PA
For 12 Months 0.0696% PA 0.9446% PA
For 2 Years 0.0696% PA 1.4446% PA
For 3 Years 0.0696% PA 1.6946% PA
For 4 years 0.0696% PA 1.9446% PA
For 5 years 0.0696% PA 2.0696% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1973% PA 0.5527% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2223% PA 0.5277% PA
For 12 Months 0.1442% PA 0.7308% PA
For 2 Years 0.1442% PA 1.2308% PA
For 3 Years 0.1442% PA 1.4808% PA
For 4 Years 0.1442% PA 1.7308% PA
For 5 years 0.1442% PA 1.8558% PA