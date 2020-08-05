KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0010% PA 0.7490% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0535% PA 0.8035% PA

For 12 months 0.1968% PA 1.0718% PA

For 2 Years 0.1968% PA 1.5718% PA

For 3 Years 0.1968% PA 1.8218% PA

For 4 years 0.1968% PA 2.0718% PA

For 5 years 0.1968% PA 2.1968% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1709% PA 0.5791% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0988% PA 0.6513% PA

For 12 Months 0.0473% PA 0.9223% PA

For 2 Years 0.0473% PA 1.

4223% PA

For 3 Years 0.0473% PA 1.6723% PA

For 4 years 0.0473% PA 1.9223% PA

For 5 years 0.0473% PA 2.0473% PA

EURO VALUE 05 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2016% PA 0.9516% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1721% PA 0.9221% PA

For 12 Months 0.0696% PA 0.9446% PA

For 2 Years 0.0696% PA 1.4446% PA

For 3 Years 0.0696% PA 1.6946% PA

For 4 years 0.0696% PA 1.9446% PA

For 5 years 0.0696% PA 2.0696% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1973% PA 0.5527% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2223% PA 0.5277% PA

For 12 Months 0.1442% PA 0.7308% PA

For 2 Years 0.1442% PA 1.2308% PA

For 3 Years 0.1442% PA 1.4808% PA

For 4 Years 0.1442% PA 1.7308% PA

For 5 years 0.1442% PA 1.8558% PA