Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

25 279.30

USD 278.75 281.00

EURO 301.00 305.00

GBP 353.50 357.50

JPY 1.88 1.98

AED76.40 77.20

SAR74.50 75.20

CAD 206.30 209.30

AUD 180.50 183.50

