Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
25 279.30
USD 278.75 281.00
EURO 301.00 305.00
GBP 353.50 357.50
JPY 1.88 1.98
AED76.40 77.20
SAR74.50 75.20
CAD 206.30 209.30
AUD 180.50 183.50
