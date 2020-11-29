UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening And Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 28 Nov 2020

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:13 AM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening and Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 28 Nov 2020

Following were the Opening and Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Opening and Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ---- -----

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 159.80 160.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 42.10 42.50

UAE DIRHAM 43.10 43.50

EURO 188.80 190.

50

UK POUND 210.00 212.00

JAPANI YEN 1.50115 1.52115

CHF 173.93 174.93

DKK 25.15 25.25

NOK 17.63 17.73

SEK 18.35 18.45

AUD $ 116.00 117.50

CAD $ 121.00 122.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.30

CHINESE YUAN23.0024.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Chief Minister felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nana ..

29 minutes ago

SBC hold elections to elect 5 district members

29 minutes ago

PDM an alliance of rejected elements: Chief Minist ..

32 minutes ago

Second phase of 'Naya Pakistan, Manzalien Asaan Pr ..

32 minutes ago

Afghan juvenile prisoners shifted to Children Rema ..

32 minutes ago

Norwich denied as Watford close gap on Championshi ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.