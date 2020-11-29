Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening and Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 28 Nov 2020

Following were the Opening and Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Opening and Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ---- -----

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 159.80 160.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 42.10 42.50

UAE DIRHAM 43.10 43.50

EURO 188.80 190.

50

UK POUND 210.00 212.00

JAPANI YEN 1.50115 1.52115

CHF 173.93 174.93

DKK 25.15 25.25

NOK 17.63 17.73

SEK 18.35 18.45

AUD $ 116.00 117.50

CAD $ 121.00 122.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.30

CHINESE YUAN23.0024.00