Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 April 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Following are the exchange rates for currency rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Following are the exchange rates for currency rates:

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54 275.52

GBP 350.68 343.16

EUR 301.44 295.54

JPY 1.8182 1.7793

SAR 75.06 73.

45

AED 76.67 75.52

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43019

LIBOR 3M 5.58455

LIBOR 6M 5.72629

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.79273.34268.26264.19259.70255.24251.33

EUR 295.45293.02287.94283.95279.54275.15271.35

GBP 343.53340.50334.34 329.22 323.72 318.24 313.45

APP/msq

More Stories From Business