Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 April 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Following are the exchange rates for currency rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Following are the exchange rates for currency rates:
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54 275.52
GBP 350.68 343.16
EUR 301.44 295.54
JPY 1.8182 1.7793
SAR 75.06 73.
45
AED 76.67 75.52
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43019
LIBOR 3M 5.58455
LIBOR 6M 5.72629
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.79273.34268.26264.19259.70255.24251.33
EUR 295.45293.02287.94283.95279.54275.15271.35
GBP 343.53340.50334.34 329.22 323.72 318.24 313.45
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor
World Immunization Week kicks off in Mirpurkhas
President for stronger economic, cultural ties with China
Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand
Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on traders
N. Macedonia starts elections that could decide stalled EU talks
Illegal occupation of land: Court confirms interim bail of PTI leader
Football: English Premier League result
Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal leads efforts to enhance IT Capacity for trade monitoring55 minutes ago
-
SECP pushes adoption of IFRS 17 by Insurance sector1 hour ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 692 more points1 hour ago
-
RTO Peshawar makes historic seizure of illegal cigarettes worth Rs 162.6 mln2 hours ago
-
LCCI for deferment of SROs hurting businesses2 hours ago
-
Three schemes approved2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen to boost Peach industry in Swat2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar20 minutes ago
-
IPO to celebrate World Intellectual Property day on 26th April2 hours ago
-
Iranian president's visit to help ensure mutual prosperity: state minister3 hours ago
-
Soyabean, palm oil imports grew 53.07%, 28.55% in 09 months3 hours ago
-
German forecast to offer signs if ailing economy on the mend10 minutes ago