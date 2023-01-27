UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 27, 2023 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2023

USD 253.4050

GBP 314.0448

EUR 276.6169

JPY 1.9563

