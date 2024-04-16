KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 16, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 18, 2024

USD 278.

0000

GBP 346.9718

EUR 296.2646

JPY 1.8057

