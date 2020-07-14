Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3454 14.07.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH JULY 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JULY 16, 2020
USD 166.5970
GBP 210.0455
EUR 188.3212
JPY 1.5558