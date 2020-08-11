Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Aug 11 (Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2020 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.
08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3091 11.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 13, 2020
USD 168.3513
GBP 219.7321
EUR 197.9980
JPY 1.5879