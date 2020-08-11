KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Aug 11 (Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2020 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.

08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3091 11.08.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 13, 2020

USD 168.3513

GBP 219.7321

EUR 197.9980

JPY 1.5879