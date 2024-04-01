FPCCI Delegation, Commerce Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation on Monday called on Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal to address economic challenges through close collaboration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation on Monday called on Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal to address economic challenges through close collaboration.
The delegation, led by Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the FPCCI, held discussions with the minister to address pressing economic matters, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, the delegation congratulated the minister on his new appointment and pledged their full support towards collaborative efforts to address issues being facing the business community.
Jam Kamal assured the FPCCI delegation of his commitment to addressing their concerns, emphasizing the importance of regular coordination meetings to facilitate smoother operations.
He acknowledged the challenges faced by the business community, particularly in the areas of electricity and gas, and assured the delegation of his commitment to addressing these issues along with the rest.
The delegation highlighted the establishment of a think tank within the FPCCI, led by Former Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz, aimed at shaping the vision for 2030 and requested close coordination with ministry departments for improved efficiency and ease of doing business.
The minister appreciated the concept and extended full support. He assured the delegation of full support and promised to extend all facilitation.
Discussions also revolved around strategies to boost exports, with the minister reaffirming his intention to involve the delegation in ongoing efforts, emphasizing their collective role as a team.
Prominent figures within the delegation included Ghazanfar Bilour, former president of FPCCI, Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman, Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, Zaki Ejaz, Vice President FPCCI, and Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of FPCCI Budget Advisory Council.
Recent Stories
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 2022
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation
Football: English Championship results - 1st update
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension
Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack plotters
Ten more MNAs take oath
More Stories From Business
-
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 202242 seconds ago
-
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 25 minutes ago
-
Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figures give boost2 hours ago
-
FBR issues all sale tax refund claims2 hours ago
-
KP Govt extends contract of Tourism Police2 hours ago
-
Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries visits KP-BOIT3 hours ago
-
WB, IFC to continue support for Pakistan’s development goals4 hours ago
-
WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas4 hours ago
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival5 hours ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips5 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points4 hours ago