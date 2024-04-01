FPCCI delegation, commerce minister

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation on Monday called on Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal to address economic challenges through close collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation on Monday called on Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal to address economic challenges through close collaboration.

The delegation, led by Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the FPCCI, held discussions with the minister to address pressing economic matters, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the delegation congratulated the minister on his new appointment and pledged their full support towards collaborative efforts to address issues being facing the business community.

Jam Kamal assured the FPCCI delegation of his commitment to addressing their concerns, emphasizing the importance of regular coordination meetings to facilitate smoother operations.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the business community, particularly in the areas of electricity and gas, and assured the delegation of his commitment to addressing these issues along with the rest.

The delegation highlighted the establishment of a think tank within the FPCCI, led by Former Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz, aimed at shaping the vision for 2030 and requested close coordination with ministry departments for improved efficiency and ease of doing business.

The minister appreciated the concept and extended full support. He assured the delegation of full support and promised to extend all facilitation.

Discussions also revolved around strategies to boost exports, with the minister reaffirming his intention to involve the delegation in ongoing efforts, emphasizing their collective role as a team.

Prominent figures within the delegation included Ghazanfar Bilour, former president of FPCCI, Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman, Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, Zaki Ejaz, Vice President FPCCI, and Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of FPCCI Budget Advisory Council.