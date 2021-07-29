UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Demands To Issue SROs For Tax Exemption On Import Of COVID Related Medical Devices

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

FPCCI demands to issue SROs for tax exemption on import of COVID related medical devices

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) on Thursday demanded of government to issue the SROs for exemption of Sales Tax and Income Tax on import of medical devices used for treatment and diagnostics of COVID19's patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) on Thursday demanded of government to issue the SROs for exemption of Sales Tax and Income Tax on import of medical devices used for treatment and diagnostics of COVID19's patients.

The demand was put up in meeting of FPCCI's Standing Committee on Health Care and Medical Devices that was jointly chaired by President FPCCI Nassser Hyatt Magoo and Chairman Standing Committee Masood Ahmed held at Federation House.

The committee members discussed important issues relevant to health care, medical devices and diagnostic industry and also demanded of government for issuance of the SRO for Sales Tax and Income Tax exemption on import of Auto Disposable Syringes.

Participants of the meeting had stressed that rules and regulations for medical devices and diagnostic industry should be amended for ease of work.

Committee members further demanded that problems being faced by medical devices and diagnostic industry should be resolved at the earliest as delays in the regard could result in hardships in treatment of Corona Patients might worsen humanitarian crises.

