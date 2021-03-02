FPCCI, GMCC sign agreement to enhance trade and investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday signed a partnership collaboration agreement with Greater Manchester Chambers of Commerce (GMCC) in order to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation between.

The GMCC has over 5,000 registered British Businesses based out of Greater Manchester region of the UK and agreement was signed in a ceremony organized by Pak-UK Business Council of FPCCI.

The agreement mandated for enhancing business partnerships, increase bilateral trade and mutually beneficial corporate engagements, besides modernizing trade marketing practices and accelerating the pace of bilateral investments and new ventures. Chairman Pak-UK Business Council Imran Khalil Naseer briefed the participants about benefits and merits of agreement with GMCC and the commencement of joint events between businesses on both sides.

Both the sides agreed for organizing first event in May 2021, aiming at exploring the opportunities and avenues existing in Pakistan for British businesses, meanwhile GMCC will also organize reciprocal events and meetings.

Addressing the event President FPCCI Nasser Hyatt Maggo expressed his resolve to strengthen business and trade relationships between Pakistan and UK through decisive and transformational agreements and collaborative endeavours. British Deputy High Commissioner and Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis along with Gufran Abbas Naqvi and other members of Department of International Trade attended the ceremony (DIT).

Speaking on the occasion Mike Nithavrianakis said that this partnership agreement between FPCCI and GMCC was testament to the strong bilateral trade relationship between Pakistan and the UK.

He said that It will enable businesses from both countries to explore trade and investment opportunities, engage with each other more frequently through visits and webinars.

Mr. Clive Memmott, CEO GMCC mentioned that an agreement would swiftly deliver tangible support and assistance to businesses in Pakistan and the Greater Manchester region.

Tariq Wazir, Consul General, Consulate of Pakistan in Manchester was of the view that agreement will bring the businesses together.