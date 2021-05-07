UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Lauds Measures For Ease Of Business During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:42 PM

FPCCI lauds measures for ease of business during Eid holidays

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Commerce for measures taken to facilitate trade and industry during Eid holidays

President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, in a press release issued here on Friday, while referring to reduction in Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays; specifically for Banks, Customs, and Ports, termed it a business, industry, and trade friendly decision.

President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, in a press release issued here on Friday, while referring to reduction in Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays; specifically for Banks, Customs, and Ports, termed it a business, industry, and trade friendly decision.

"It serves broader national interest of Pakistan by the means of protecting economic activities and growth momentum," Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said adding that FPCCI had already recommended a change in the decision on Eid-Ul-Fitr Holidays.

FPCCI president has extended his warmth to the Federal government for finding solutions to all pending issues through dialogue and discussions.

He reiterated that doors of FPCCI were open to PM and his cabinet for better understanding of issues of economy and business.

