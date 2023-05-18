UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Presents Budget Proposals To Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:38 PM

FPCCI presents budget proposals to Dar

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday called on Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to present proposals for the upcoming federal budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday called on Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to present proposals for the upcoming Federal budget.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, FBR Chairman senior officers from Finance Division and FBR also attended the meeting.

The delegation led by FPCCI President Irfan Ahmad Shaikh, comprised Mian Anjum Nisar, Mohammad Younus Dhaga, Abdul Qadir Memon, Mohammad Suleiman Chawla, Umer Masood ur Rehman, Zikriya Usman, Sohail Altaf, Engr. M.A Jabbar, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Usama Ahsan Khan,Mohammad Ali Mian, Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi and others, said a press release.

Ishaq Dar, while welcoming the delegation, and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed the government's resolve to overcome the challenges and set the economy towards growth.

He said that as finance minister he had completed the IMF programme in the past and the current government would also complete the present programme.

The minister further said the present government had fulfilled all the international obligations on time and would continue to do so in the future.

He welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured that government was fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the business community and would incorporate their suggestions in the upcoming budget.

The FPCCI delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals.

