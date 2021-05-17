The core committee of United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has elected veteran trade leaders Zubair Tufail from Karachi and Zafar Bakhtawari from Islamabad as the president and secretary general, respectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 )

Unfolding the details of the core committee decisions, taken under the joint chairmanship of Iftikhar Ali Malik and SM Muneer, the newly elected Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig told the media on Monday that after detailed deliberations, the Names of Zubair Tufail, a former FPCCI president, and Zafar Bakhtawari, a former FPCCI vice president, including himself, were proposed and the members of core committee voted them to power.

He said the entire core committee also reposed confidence in the leadership of SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik for rendering remarkable services for the business community.

Zubair Tufail and Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the core committee for electing them with a majority vote and promised to serve the business community by helping solve their genuine problems.