UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI's UBG Elects Zubair As President, Bakhtawari As Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:56 PM

FPCCI's UBG elects Zubair as president, Bakhtawari as secretary general

The core committee of United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has elected veteran trade leaders Zubair Tufail from Karachi and Zafar Bakhtawari from Islamabad as the president and secretary general, respectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The core committee of United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has elected veteran trade leaders Zubair Tufail from Karachi and Zafar Bakhtawari from Islamabad as the president and secretary general, respectively.

Unfolding the details of the core committee decisions, taken under the joint chairmanship of Iftikhar Ali Malik and SM Muneer, the newly elected Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig told the media on Monday that after detailed deliberations, the Names of Zubair Tufail, a former FPCCI president, and Zafar Bakhtawari, a former FPCCI vice president, including himself, were proposed and the members of core committee voted them to power.

He said the entire core committee also reposed confidence in the leadership of SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik for rendering remarkable services for the business community.

Zubair Tufail and Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the core committee for electing them with a majority vote and promised to serve the business community by helping solve their genuine problems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Business Chambers Of Commerce Vote Media From Industry

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

1 hour ago

Special medical board formed for newborn conjoined ..

9 minutes ago

55,611 vaccinated against coronavirus in RY Khan

9 minutes ago

UN Global Road Safety Week calls for reduced speed ..

9 minutes ago

UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup round postponed

9 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Swat

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.