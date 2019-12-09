UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Sanofi To Buy Immuno-oncology Specialist Synthorx

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:13 PM

France's Sanofi to buy immuno-oncology specialist Synthorx

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said on Monday it had agreed to buy US biotech firm Synthorx to boost its immuno-oncology portfolio

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said on Monday it had agreed to buy US biotech firm Synthorx to boost its immuno-oncology portfolio.

Sanofi said it will pay $2.5 billion for the US company which specialises in treatments prolonging and improving the lives of cancer patients or those with auto-immune disorders.

Immuno-oncology therapies aim to mobilise the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.

California-based Synthorx has developed a way to expand the human genetic code by adding a new DNA base pair in what it says is a "first-of-its-kind" approach boosting the chances of cancer therapies to be effective.

The French company is paying $68 in cash for Synthorx, valuing the target company's stock at 172 percent above its closing price on Friday.

The acquisition is "aligned with our goal to build our oncology franchise with potentially practice-changing medicines and novel combinations," Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said in a statement.

Sanofi is present in 100 countries and employs more than 100,000 people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Buy Price Cancer Billion

Recent Stories

Tesco considers selling Thailand, Malaysia busines ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey deports 11 French 'terrorist' suspects: min ..

3 minutes ago

Melbourne Victory delegation visits Dubai Sports C ..

20 minutes ago

S.Sudan speaker resigns under pressure over misman ..

5 minutes ago

Eight Servicemen Killed in Southern Afghanistan Du ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Refuses US, French Extradition Requests for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.