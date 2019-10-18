UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Carmaker Renault's Shares Fall 12 Percent

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:13 PM

French carmaker Renault's shares fall 12 percent

French carmaker Renault saw its shares tumble 12 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange Friday in a continuation of its woes following ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn's arrest on financial misconduct charges last year

Paris, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :French carmaker Renault saw its shares tumble 12 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange Friday in a continuation of its woes following ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn's arrest on financial misconduct charges last year.

By 10.10 am (0810 GMT) the company's shares were worth 48.27 Euros ($53.7), a drop of 12.01 percent on a market down 0.27 percent.

On Thursday, Renault said revenue for the year would be three to four percent lower than 2018, blaming conditions that were "less favourable than anticipated".

For the third quarter, it said, revenue declined 1.6 percent to 11.3 billion euros.

In July, Renault said profits for the first half of the year had been halved to 970 million euros from 1.952 billion euros in the same period in 2018.

Earnings were "heavily penalised by the decline of Nissan's contribution", the French group said at the time.

Alliance partners Renault and Nissan were plunged into turmoil after chief executive Ghosn's arrest last November, prompting investigations of governance failings and deep revamps of their management structures.

Ghosn is alleged to have under-reported millions of Dollars in salary as head of Nissan and to have used company funds for personal expenses.

He has denied any wrongdoing, but both companies ousted him while he awaits trial in Japan.

Renault owns a 43-percent stake in the embattled Japanese group which announced 12,500 job cuts and a dramatic drop in quarterly profits as it struggles with weak sales in the wake of Ghosn's arrest.

Last week, Renault ousted chief executive Thierry Bollore, who had taken over from Ghosn, just days after Nissan named a new CEO after the resignation of his predecessor.

Financial group ODDO BHF said Friday's announcement was "disconcerting for its timing and its magnitude," while Societe Generale analysts said: "Renault runs aground on the rocks."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Company Job Paris Same Japan July November 2018 Market From Nissan Renault Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM’s focal person on polio Baber Ata bin Ata res ..

1 minute ago

Another 19 Protesters Detained in Catalonia Overni ..

3 minutes ago

Azhar Ali appointed Test and Babar Azam T20I capta ..

9 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrest lady smuggler wi ..

3 minutes ago

Mickelson impossible: Lefty almost aces 353-yard p ..

3 minutes ago

France's lottery monopoly takes first step towards ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.