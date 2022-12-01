Furniture exports witness 93.61 percent increase: PBS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Furniture exports during the first four months of fiscal year 2022-23 increased by 93.61 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, furniture worth US$ 5,386,000 was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,782,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Guar and guar products increased by 27.

67 percent, worth US$ 14,263,000 as compared to exports of US$ 11,172,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Handicrafts exports also increased by 100 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 527,000 in contrast to the exports during the same period of last year which were "nil".

During the period under review, Cement exports increased by 1.25 percent, worth US$ 66,270,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 65,451,000 during the same period of last year.