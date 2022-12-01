UrduPoint.com

Furniture Exports Witness 93.61 Percent Increase: PBS

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Furniture exports witness 93.61 percent increase: PBS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Furniture exports during the first four months of fiscal year 2022-23 increased by 93.61 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, furniture worth US$ 5,386,000 was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,782,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Guar and guar products increased by 27.

67 percent, worth US$ 14,263,000 as compared to exports of US$ 11,172,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Handicrafts exports also increased by 100 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 527,000 in contrast to the exports during the same period of last year which were "nil".

During the period under review, Cement exports increased by 1.25 percent, worth US$ 66,270,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 65,451,000 during the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

29 minutes ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

56 minutes ago
 PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

3 hours ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.