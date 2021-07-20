Furniture industry needs incentives to boost export: PFC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's furniture industry has huge potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and can significantly contribute to exports, however, it direly needs a package of incentives and facilitation for boosting exports.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed these views while talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers here on Tuesday.

He said that unfortunately, the furniture sector had since long been neglected by the authorities concerned, adding that this industry needed special attention of the Federal and provincial governments for the training of woodworkers on modern line.

The Council's CEO called for exploring the international market for boosting Pakistani furniture exports as there was a lot of potential in Pakistani products.

The value of furniture export was very nominal but with aggressive marketing strategy, it could be doubled in a short span. With active support from public sector, he claimed, furniture export could touch the figure of $ 5 billion in next five years.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq assured that since leather industry was also associated with furniture sector, the furniture manufacturers would be provided world-class leather for use in furniture making.

He urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote local industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines," he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the PFC was committed to supporting Pakistan's young entrepreneurs associated with the furniture and interior designing sector whose innovative thinking had the potential to unlock great economic prosperity.

He said exhibitions provide the younger designers and architects to assess market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

He said Interior's Pakistan was a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.

Mian Kashif expressed hope that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the furnituresector would prosper.