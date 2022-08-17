UrduPoint.com

Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2022 | 08:47 PM

The hashtag #AvalonCityIslamabad was trending on social media for the past couple of days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) With so many real estate projects in Pakistan on the rise, it’s close to impossible to find the most futuristic & tech-enabled, sustainable, and state-of-the-art project that’s worth investing without breaking the bank while also being trust-worthy.

Having said that, we’ve recently spotted a project that’s taking Islamabad by storm. Their streamers and outdoor billboard are literally everywhere we go.

We did a little digging and found out about this real estate giant, namely AVALON City. The masterplan is in development as Pakistan’s first technological city. This is a state-of-the-art infrastructure designed and idealised as the Future of Real State in Pakistan. Embracing their tagline, they truly want you to ‘Envision Your Lifestyle’.

We found out this project sits at an ideal location of Chakri Road, adjacent to M2 Motorway, ensuring a convenient residence and commercial success for its residents and investors.

Have you ever thought about having Smart Homes, Wi-Fi trees, 3D and Virtual Theatres, Electric Bikes, Automated Traffic Control? Well, AVALON City has got it all.

We know what you’re thinking. With all these offerings, they must be expensive as anything but after doing a thorough price comparison, we found out that their prices are very affordable compared to other projects in the vicinity.

Don’t believe us? Well, Netizens on social media are going nuts about this.

Some people are comparing it to Saudi Arabia’s The Line project.

While others are just excited that something progressive is coming to Pakistan.

