G20 States Ready to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact on Economy - Saudi Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) G20 countries intend undertake efforts to mitigate the impact of the new strain of coronavirus on the global economy, Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Jadaan said on Sunday.

"The G20 is ready to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

The G20 has agreed to continue monitoring the risks of the coronavirus spread," Jadaan said at a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders summit in Riyadh aired by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,400 deaths in mainland China.