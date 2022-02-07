UrduPoint.com

Gas Pressure Improves In Karachi After Removal Of Illegal Compressors: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Gas pressure improves in Karachi after removal of illegal compressors: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Monday said the Karachi city had started witnessing improved gas pressure after the SSGC launched an effective operation against the elements depriving other consumers of the commodity through pumps and compressors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Monday said the Karachi city had started witnessing improved gas pressure after the SSGC launched an effective operation against the elements depriving other consumers of the commodity through pumps and compressors.

The minister, in a tweet, said there was a "dramatic improvement in the gas pressure in Karachi after the operation against illegal pumps/compressors installed in multiple industrial units in Karachi." The use of illegal pumps not only deprived the whole areas of gas but also led to theft of gas, he added.

Hammad said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would continue operation against such elements unabated, saying there would be "zero tolerance on this."The SSGC had recently unearthed around 15 large industrial units, which were found involved in using illegal gas compressors. The company also imposed a fine amounting to Rs 300 million on one of the industrial units, while a swift operation was underway in other localities to prevent such illegal activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Company Fine Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Ser ..

Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Service

2 minutes ago
 National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

2 minutes ago
 Sindh being equally focused in Kamyab Jawan Progra ..

Sindh being equally focused in Kamyab Jawan Program: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 15th

2 minutes ago
 HED initiates establishment of 70 women, 30 boys c ..

HED initiates establishment of 70 women, 30 boys colleges in KP

2 minutes ago
 Girl dies, three injured in Quetta gas leakage exp ..

Girl dies, three injured in Quetta gas leakage explosion

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>