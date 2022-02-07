Gas pressure improves in Karachi after removal of illegal compressors: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Monday said the Karachi city had started witnessing improved gas pressure after the SSGC launched an effective operation against the elements depriving other consumers of the commodity through pumps and compressors

The minister, in a tweet, said there was a "dramatic improvement in the gas pressure in Karachi after the operation against illegal pumps/compressors installed in multiple industrial units in Karachi." The use of illegal pumps not only deprived the whole areas of gas but also led to theft of gas, he added.

Hammad said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would continue operation against such elements unabated, saying there would be "zero tolerance on this."The SSGC had recently unearthed around 15 large industrial units, which were found involved in using illegal gas compressors. The company also imposed a fine amounting to Rs 300 million on one of the industrial units, while a swift operation was underway in other localities to prevent such illegal activities.