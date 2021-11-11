Gas Should Not Be Used as Geopolitical Tool by Belarus - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Gas should not be used as a geopolitical tool, the European Commission's spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, said on Thursday, when commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statement about suspending of transit of gas and goods to the EU via Belarus.

"Gas is an essential resource and shouldn't be used in geopolitics, human beings shouldn't be used in geopolitics either," Massrali said during a briefing.