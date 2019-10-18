Gazprom Cuts Gas Export to Europe to 5.38Trln Cubic Feet in First 9.5 Months of 2019

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom has reduced its exports to Europe by 2.5 percent to 152.6 billion cubic meters (5.38 trillion cubic feet) over the first 9.5 months of 2019, bringing its production to 389 billion cubic meters, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said on Friday.

"We have delivered 152.6 billion cubic meters of gas to the foreign market, that of countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States, over [the first] 9.5 months [of 2019], which is 2.5 percent less than in the record-breaking 2018, but 2.6 percent more than in 2017. Meanwhile, Gazprom will pump 11.4 billion cubic meters of its own gas to Europe's underground storage facilities in 2019," Miller said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The company has produced 389 billion cubic meters of gas over the same period, which is a 0.

9 percent increase year-on-year, Miller added.

According to Gazprom CEO, the company has delivered to the domestic market some 0.5 percent cubic meters of gas more over the first 9.5 months of 2019 than over the same period last year.

"This means, we see moderate growth in Russia's domestic gas consumption," Miller said.

The gas reserve in Gazprom's underground storage facilities currently reaches 72.23 billion cubic meters, while daily production reaches 843.3 million cubic meters, according to the CEO.

"This is a historic record, [the highest figure] in all the history of the national gas sphere," Miller noted.

Gazprom currently works on ensuring steady gas supply for the winter period, Miller assured the Russian prime minister.

