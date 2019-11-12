UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Export Intends To Offer Longer Gas Contracts Via Online Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

Gazprom Export Intends to Offer Longer Gas Contracts Via Online Platform

Russia's Gazprom Export intends to offer longer delivery options via its electronic sales platform, from one season, to one calendar year or one gas year, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia's Gazprom Export intends to offer longer delivery options via its electronic sales platform, from one season, to one Calendar year or one gas year, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said Tuesday.

"Our new dynamic trading tool, the Electronic Sales Platform, is proving to be an effective instrument and is showing good results. Within the ESP trading, we are planning to offer our clients new products with longer delivery periods: season, calendar year and gas year," Burmistrova was quoted as saying in the company's press release.

At the moment, ESP offers shorter delivery options day ahead, one month, one quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Gas From

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

54 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Co ..

16 seconds ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

56 minutes ago

Palestinian wounded in Israeli strike dies from in ..

17 seconds ago

Dutch man arrested for 'Black Pete' suicide bomb t ..

19 seconds ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.