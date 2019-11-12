Gazprom Export Intends to Offer Longer Gas Contracts Via Online Platform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia 's Gazprom Export intends to offer longer delivery options via its electronic sales platform, from one season, to one Calendar year or one gas year, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova said Tuesday.

"Our new dynamic trading tool, the Electronic Sales Platform, is proving to be an effective instrument and is showing good results. Within the ESP trading, we are planning to offer our clients new products with longer delivery periods: season, calendar year and gas year," Burmistrova was quoted as saying in the company's press release.

At the moment, ESP offers shorter delivery options day ahead, one month, one quarter.