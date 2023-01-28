Gazprombank Investments Denies Data Breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Information spread online about the alleged leakage of data from Gazprombank Investments customers is not true, the company told Sputnik.

On Friday, reports started circulating online claiming that the personal data of over 34,000 Gazprombank Investments customers, including Names, phone numbers and passport information, had been compromised.

"Information about the data leakage of Gazprombank Investments customers published in some Telegram channels is not true. Data leakage through external hacking is currently impossible, since all customer databases are completely isolated from the external network," Gazprombank Investments told Sputnik.