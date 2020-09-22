Georgia's foreign trade turnover amounted to 7.02 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of this year, down 16.7 percent year-on-year, the state statistics office said Monday

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):Georgia's foreign trade turnover amounted to 7.02 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of this year, down 16.7 percent year-on-year, the state statistics office said Monday.

Data showed that during the period, Turkey, Russia and China constituted Georgia's top three trading partners, with 970.4 million dollars, 820.6 million dollars and 737.

5 million dollars in turnover, respectively.

Copper ores and concentrates as well as motor cars were the most exported and imported commodities for Georgia during the period, with 462.1 million dollars and 481.6 million dollars in value, respectively, the office said.

The World Bank forecast earlier that due to the impact of COVID-19, Georgia's real GDP growth is projected to slow down sharply, to reach nearly zero percent in 2020.