German Lawmaker Welcomes Nord Stream 2 AG's Plans To Resume Gas Pipeline Laying In 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on the economy and energy, on Monday welcomed plans announced by the Nord Stream 2 AG to resume laying pipelines for the Nord Stream 2 gas project this year.

On Saturday, the operator said that pipe-laying work will resume this year and an anchored vessel will be used.

"I welcome the fact that construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline continues. This shows that most of the companies involved are not intimidated by the United States. Nevertheless, some of the threats of US sanctions are working, as can be seen from the recall of the DNV GL certification body," Ernst said in a statement.

The Norwegian-German certification firm DNV GL pulled out of the project in late November.

The lawmaker said that the European Union needs effective tools to defend against US interference in the bloc's energy policy.

Ernst added that the EU needs the Nord Stream 2 project as its termination may lead to a rise in gas prices. The lawmakers also said that if the pipeline's construction will not be completed the EU will have to import fracking gas from the US, which is not considered environment-friendly.

Nord Stream 2 is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany. The US opposes the project and has been seeking to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. Moscow has described Washington's actions, including the threat of sanctions, as a desire for unfair competition.

