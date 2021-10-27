UrduPoint.com

German Regulator To Consider Nord Stream 2 Network Independence - Economy Ministry

German Regulator to Consider Nord Stream 2 Network Independence - Economy Ministry

The German regulator will continue checking legal conditions for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator, network operation independence in particular, the German Economy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The German regulator will continue checking legal conditions for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator, network operation independence in particular, the German Economy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ministry announced that it completed the analysis of supplies safety as part of the certification procedure and submitted it to the German Federal Network Agency.

The ministry established that certification will not jeopardize safety of gas supplies to Germany and the European Union.

"The Federal Network Agency will continue the certification process and check other legal conditions. In particular, network independence is not analyzed by ... the ministry of economy. It will be considered by the Federal Network Agency as part of the further certification process," the ministry said, adding that the regulator has four months to complete the procedure.

