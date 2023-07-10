Open Menu

Ghanaian HC Invites Pakistani Industrialists To Invest In Ghana

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Ghanaian HC invites Pakistani industrialists to invest in Ghana

Ghana's High Commissioner to Pakistan and Iran, Eric Owusu, on Monday, invited Pakistani investors and industrialists to invest in Ghana for gaining access to the vast African market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Ghana's High Commissioner to Pakistan and Iran, Eric Owusu, on Monday, invited Pakistani investors and industrialists to invest in Ghana for gaining access to the vast African market.

The Ghanaian envoy while addressing to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) highlighted the vast potential for industrialisation in his country and said that the government of Ghana was committed to providing favourable conditions for investment in the textile sector.

Ghana was offering various incentives, including tax benefits, to encourage the establishment of industries in the country and the availability of skilled and cost-effective labour further facilitate business ventures, he said.

By setting up industries in Ghana, Pakistani industrialists could gain access to the massive African market comprising 1.4 billion people, he said adding that goods manufactured in Ghana would enjoy duty-free exports worldwide.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman speaking at the occasion affirmed that KATI would play a significant role in assisting the business community to access African markets.

He emphasised the importance of the exchange of trade delegations and collaborations between Pakistan and Ghana to enhance bilateral trade.

He suggested organising a dedicated exhibition between the two countries to showcase their respective industries. He also proposed exploring Currency swaps and local currency trade between Ghana and Pakistan, considering the development of both nations.

Honorary Consul General of Yemen Ikhtiar Baig urged Pakistani industrialists and investors to leverage Ghana's African policy, which includes advantages such as affordable land for setting up industries and tax concessions.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, highlighted the friendly relations between Ghana and Pakistan. Highlighting low trade volume between the two nations he stressed the need to increase bilateral trade.

Earlier, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman presented a shield to Ghana's High Commissioner to Pakistan and Iran, Eric Owusu. The event was attended by Nighat Awan, Sheikh Manzar Alam, and others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Business Iran Yemen Kati Ghana Korangi Market Textile Event Government Industry Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

28 seconds ago
 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 parti ..

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

36 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

21 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

19 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

19 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

19 minutes ago
Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

19 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

17 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

17 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

17 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business