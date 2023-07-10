Ghanaian HC invites Pakistani industrialists to invest in Ghana

Ghana's High Commissioner to Pakistan and Iran, Eric Owusu, on Monday, invited Pakistani investors and industrialists to invest in Ghana for gaining access to the vast African market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Ghana's High Commissioner to Pakistan and Iran, Eric Owusu, on Monday, invited Pakistani investors and industrialists to invest in Ghana for gaining access to the vast African market.

The Ghanaian envoy while addressing to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) highlighted the vast potential for industrialisation in his country and said that the government of Ghana was committed to providing favourable conditions for investment in the textile sector.

Ghana was offering various incentives, including tax benefits, to encourage the establishment of industries in the country and the availability of skilled and cost-effective labour further facilitate business ventures, he said.

By setting up industries in Ghana, Pakistani industrialists could gain access to the massive African market comprising 1.4 billion people, he said adding that goods manufactured in Ghana would enjoy duty-free exports worldwide.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman speaking at the occasion affirmed that KATI would play a significant role in assisting the business community to access African markets.

He emphasised the importance of the exchange of trade delegations and collaborations between Pakistan and Ghana to enhance bilateral trade.

He suggested organising a dedicated exhibition between the two countries to showcase their respective industries. He also proposed exploring Currency swaps and local currency trade between Ghana and Pakistan, considering the development of both nations.

Honorary Consul General of Yemen Ikhtiar Baig urged Pakistani industrialists and investors to leverage Ghana's African policy, which includes advantages such as affordable land for setting up industries and tax concessions.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, highlighted the friendly relations between Ghana and Pakistan. Highlighting low trade volume between the two nations he stressed the need to increase bilateral trade.

Earlier, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman presented a shield to Ghana's High Commissioner to Pakistan and Iran, Eric Owusu. The event was attended by Nighat Awan, Sheikh Manzar Alam, and others.