Global Oil Supply in August Decreases by 0.54 Million BPD Month-On-Month - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The global oil supply in August decreased by 0.54 million barrels per day when compared to July and reached 96.1 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"World oil supply fell 540 kb/d m-o-m in August to 96.1 mb/d and is expected to hold steady in September as unplanned outages offset increases from OPEC+," the IEA said in its report.