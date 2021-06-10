Global plastics production falls in 2020 for first time since 2008: manufacturers

(@FahadShabbir)

Global plastics production declined by 0.3 percent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, only the third time since World War II that output has fallen, the European industry federation PlasticsEurope said on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Global plastics production declined by 0.3 percent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, only the third time since World War II that output has fallen, the European industry federation PlasticsEurope said on Thursday.

In Europe, plastics output was down 5.1 percent last year, PlasticsEurope said in a statement.

Previously, global plastics output fell as a result of the oil crisis in 1973 and then the financial crisis in 2008.