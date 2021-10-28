UrduPoint.com

GM, Ford See Semiconductor Shortage Lasting Into 2022

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

GM, Ford see semiconductor shortage lasting into 2022

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :General Motors and Ford reported lower profits Wednesday as a global semiconductor crunch dented sales, prompting both US auto giants to caution that shortages would persist into 2022.

But shares moved in opposite directions, with Ford rallying on more upbeat comments about current chip availability but GM's stock slumping.

The latter Detroit automaker suffered significant sales declines across its markets including the United States and China, the result of depleted inventories due to the chip shortage that obliged plants to suspend manufacturing.

"The quarter was challenging due to continuing semiconductor pressures," GM chief Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders.

Ford also reported lower profits, but revenues fell more modestly and the company pointed to a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability in the latest quarter Chip availability "markedly improved" from the prior quarter, even as supply "remains a challenge," Ford said in their earnings release.

"We see it continuing into 2022," Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said on an analyst conference call, adding that the problem could persist into 2023.

At GM, profits fell 41 percent to $2.4 billion following a 24 percent drop in revenues to $26.8 billion amid a broad-based shortfall in sales in all markets and across models.

Still, profits topped analyst expectations, in large part because of strong vehicle pricing due to limited inventories. US dealer inventories are currently less than a third of their year-ago levels.

The semiconductor travails were exacerbated recently by outages at one of GM's chip suppliers in Malaysia caused by an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Barra said the company has seen "some improvement" in semiconductor availability, with more expected in the first quarter of 2022, although the situation "continues to be somewhat volatile." In the first half of 2022, "We'll still see impact from the semiconductor shortage," she said, but "we think it will get better towards the end of the year." car inventories are also expected to stay lean into 2022, but will rebuild over the medium-term.

"We're meant to have more inventory," said Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson. "When customers want to buy a vehicle, they want to buy a vehicle. They don't want to wait." But GM is rethinking its approach to inventories in light of the strong pricing of the pandemic.

"The right answer is certainly a lot more than what we have today but certainly quite a bit less than what we've carried historically," Jacobson said.

At Ford, profits fell 23 percent to $1.8 billion on a five percent drop in revenues to $35.7 billion.

But the auto giant said it enjoyed a "significant" improvement in semiconductor availability compared with the prior quarter. In April, Ford had cited a fire at a Japan chip supplier as a major obstacle.

Ford lifted its full-year operating profit forecast and said its board voted to reinstate a dividend. Investors will get 10 cents a share on December 1.

Like General Motors and other rivals, Ford is aggressively ramping up investments in electric vehicles. The company has unveiled an all-electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck and plans a new F-Series truck plant in Tennessee.

Shares of GM fell 5.4 percent to $54.26 Wednesday after reporting results. Ford surged 8.8 percent in after-hours trading to $16.85 in the period after it released earnings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Shortage China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Buy Mary Detroit Japan United States Malaysia April December Market All From Share Ford General Motors Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2021

4 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th October 2021

1 hour ago
 MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

9 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

9 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

9 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.