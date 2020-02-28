UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Declines By Rs 700, Traded At Rs 93,750 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Gold price declines by Rs 700, traded at Rs 93,750 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 700 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 93,750 against Rs 94,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 700 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 93,750 against Rs 94,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 600 and was traded at 80,376 as compared to Rs 80,976 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs1020 and that of 10 gram silver was trade at Rs874.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 18 and was traded at$ 1627 against 1645, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Holds Semin ..

48 seconds ago

PCB says the tickets will be refund to the fans in ..

10 minutes ago

Turkish Communications Director Says Putin, Erdoga ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Luxembourg Express Mutual Interest in Spac ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns ..

3 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.