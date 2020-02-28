Gold price declines by Rs 700, traded at Rs 93,750 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 700 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 93,750 against Rs 94,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 600 and was traded at 80,376 as compared to Rs 80,976 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs1020 and that of 10 gram silver was trade at Rs874.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 18 and was traded at$ 1627 against 1645, Karachi Sarafa association reported.