RCCI to establish Economic Zones along ring road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has announced plans to establish Economic Zones along the Rawalpindi Ring Road. The development of these zones will not only boost trade and industrial activities but also create new employment opportunities.

A high-level meeting regarding the Ring Road project was held at the RCCI, attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak, and DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted that extensive consultations have been held with the Commissioner’s Office, RDA, and other stakeholders for the establishment of Economic Zones along the Ring Road.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak assured that dedicated land will be allocated exclusively for Economic Zones. He further emphasized that the local administration and the business Facilitation Center will extend full support and cooperation for the timely completion of these zones. Work on the Ring Road is progressing rapidly, and the project is expected to be inaugurated in December 2025.

Chairman of the Ring Road Economic Zones Development Committee and former President, Asad Mashhadi, while giving a detailed presentation on the Ring Road Economic Zones stated that modern-style economic zones will be established.

These economic zones will include wholesale markets, grain markets, small factories, furniture and plastic showrooms, as well as goods transport terminals, all supported by a modern infrastructure.

The relocation of existing city markets to the proposed economic zones will help reduce traffic congestion. He added that it is encouraging that land for the economic zones will be marked in advance, which will help curb land mafia activities and encroachments.

He further said that the proposed economic zones will have excellent access infrastructure, including wide roads, public transport, labor colonies, and healthcare facilities. Currently, small factories linked with SMEs are operating within the city; the establishment of economic zones will help people expand their businesses and industries. The Ring Road project is a game changer for Rawalpindi, and it will turn the city into a hub of commercial and industrial activity.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former RCCI presidents, Jalil Malik, Raja Amer Iqbal, Nasir Mirza, Nadeem Rauf, Saqib Rafiq, executive committee members, and other members of the Chamber.