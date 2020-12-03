Gold price declines Rs300 to Rs110,500 per tola 03 Dec 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1300 on Thursday and was traded at 110,500 against its sale at Rs 110,800 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1300 on Thursday and was traded at 110,500 against its sale at Rs 110,800 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 257 and was traded at Rs.

94,736 against Rs 94,993 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 86,841 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1220 against its sale at Rs1200 whereas that of and ten gram silver increased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1045.95 against Rs1028.80.

The gold price in the in international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1839 against $1831.