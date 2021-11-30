UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Falls By Rs 1200 Per Tola 30 Nov 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 06:58 PM

Gold price falls by Rs 1200 per tola 30 Nov 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 1200 and was sold at Rs 122,600 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 123,800 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 1200 and was sold at Rs 122,600 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 123,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1028 to Rs 105,110 from Rs 106,138 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 96,350 from Rs 97,294.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market remained constant at $1794, the Jewellers Group reported.

