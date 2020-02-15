UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 150, Traded At Rs 90,900 Per Tola 15 Feb 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:41 PM

Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 90,900 per tola 15 Feb 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 90,900 as compared to Rs 90,750 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 150 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 90,900 as compared to Rs 90,750 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 129 and was traded at Rs 77,932 against last closing of Rs 77,803.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $8 and was traded at $1584 against $1576, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

