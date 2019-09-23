UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs300, Traded At Rs 87,900 Per Tola

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs300 and was traded at Rs 87,900 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs257 and was traded at Rs 75,360 against Rs75,103 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained stable and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $3 and was traded at $ 1520 as compared with the last closing at $1517.

