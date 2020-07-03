Gold price increases Rs200 to Rs104,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 on Friday and was traded at Rs104,800 as against its trading at 104,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs172 and was trade at Rs89,850 against its sale at Rs89,67890,192.

The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $1 and was traded at $ 1775, as compared to $1774, Karachi Sarafa association reported.