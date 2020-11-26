UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs200 To Rs110,500 Per Tola

Thu 26th November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 on Thursday and was traded at 110,500 against its sale at Rs110,300 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs94,736 against Rs94,564 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs86,841, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1180 and Rs1011.65 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1815 against $$1809.

